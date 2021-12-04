Dr. Peter Dimartino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimartino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dimartino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Dimartino, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Dimartino works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Cardiology Group7614 Jacque Rd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-5596Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Cardiology Group4738 Grand Blvd Ste E, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 380-2316Tuesday9:00am - 3:30pmThursdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimartino?
Dr DiMatino saved my life. I had Aortic Stenosis and when I searched for an inteventional Cardiologist that is knowledgeable in TAVR procedure his name showed up. He orded a battery of test required for the procdure,,and with his teamm they evaluated me, and approved the procedure. Dr Sharma performed the TAVR procedure implanting my new Edwards Aortic Valve, to date I feel like a new man. It was the dedicaion and expertness of Dr. DiMartino and the Cardiolgy group that extended my life for a few more years.
About Dr. Peter Dimartino, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1548476807
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hospital - University of Connecticut
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimartino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dimartino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimartino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimartino works at
Dr. Dimartino speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimartino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimartino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimartino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimartino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.