Overview

Dr. Peter Dimartino, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital, Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.



Dr. Dimartino works at Florida Cardiology Group in Hudson, FL with other offices in New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.