Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Obstetricians & Gynecologists
- OH
- Canton
- Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO
Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Digiacomo works at
Locations
-
1
Atrium Ob Gyn Inc4151 Holiday St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-8001
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Amniocentesis
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat C-Section
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fetal Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat First Trimester Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Infertility Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Newborn Metabolic Screening
- View other providers who treat Nuchal Translucency Screening
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Phenylketonuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Rh Incompatibility Screening
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Abscess Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
- View other providers who treat Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
- View other providers who treat Adenomyosis
- View other providers who treat Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Atrophic Vaginitis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Function Test
- View other providers who treat Bladder Repair Surgery
- View other providers who treat Blood Sugar Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Breast Exam
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cervical Polyps
- View other providers who treat Cervicitis
- View other providers who treat Circumcision, Infant
- View other providers who treat Colpopexy
- View other providers who treat Colporrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Colposcopy
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Destruction
- View other providers who treat Condyloma Fulguration
- View other providers who treat Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
- View other providers who treat Dilation and Curettage
- View other providers who treat Ectopic Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Ablation
- View other providers who treat Endometriosis
- View other providers who treat Essure® Procedure
- View other providers who treat Estrogen Replacement Therapy
- View other providers who treat Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Excision of Skin Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Family Counseling
- View other providers who treat Family Planning Services
- View other providers who treat Female Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Female Infertility
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Fibroid Tumor Surgery
- View other providers who treat Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Laser Surgery
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Gynecological Examination
- View other providers who treat HCG Diet
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Hysterectomy - Open
- View other providers who treat Hysterosalpingography
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Hysteroscopy Sterilization
- View other providers who treat Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Sling Procedure
- View other providers who treat Incontinence Surgery
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Laser Laparoscopy
- View other providers who treat Menopause
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Natural Childbirth
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Oophorectomy
- View other providers who treat Operative Hysteroscopy
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cysts
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Exams
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pelviscopy
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Placenta Previa
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Care
- View other providers who treat Preeclampsia
- View other providers who treat Premenstrual Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Prenatal Care and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Repair of Perineal Laceration
- View other providers who treat Repair Vaginal and-or Cervical Lacerations
- View other providers who treat Routine Gynecological Care
- View other providers who treat Sonography
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis
- View other providers who treat Tubal Ligation
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Pelvic
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Transvaginal
- View other providers who treat Urethral Sling
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence Surgery
- View other providers who treat Uterine Fibroids
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Uterine Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
- View other providers who treat Vulvodynia
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Digiacomo?
He was very nice and would not jump ahead to what ifs.
About Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1568493476
Education & Certifications
- AULTMAN HOSPITAL
- Doctor's Hosp Stark Cty Inc
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Walsh University (College)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Digiacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Digiacomo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Digiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Digiacomo works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiacomo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.