Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Digiacomo works at Atrium Obstetrics/Gyncology Inc in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Atrium Ob Gyn Inc
    4151 Holiday St NW, Canton, OH 44718 (330) 492-8001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Aultman Hospital
  Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Vaginosis Screening
STD Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Amniocentesis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Wound Repair
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Repair Surgery
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Breast Exam
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Circumcision, Infant
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Condyloma Destruction
Condyloma Fulguration
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Essure® Procedure
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Family Counseling
Family Planning Services
Female Incontinence
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fibroid Tumor Surgery
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Laser Surgery
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
Gynecological Examination
HCG Diet
Hemorrhoids
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterosalpingography
Hysteroscopic Resection of Fibroids and Polyps
Hysteroscopy
Hysteroscopy Sterilization
Incontinence
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Incontinence Surgery
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparoscopic Tubal Ligation
Laparoscopy
Laser Laparoscopy
Menopause
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
Natural Childbirth
Nausea
Oophorectomy
Operative Hysteroscopy
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cysts
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Pelvic Surgery
Pelviscopy
Perimenopause
Placenta Previa
Pre-Operative Care
Preeclampsia
Premenstrual Syndrome
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Repair of Perineal Laceration
Repair Vaginal and-or Cervical Lacerations
Routine Gynecological Care
Sonography
Trichomoniasis
Tubal Ligation
Ultrasound, Pelvic
Ultrasound, Transvaginal
Urethral Sling
Urinary Incontinence Surgery
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Uterine Prolapse Surgery
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vulvodynia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Cofinity
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Mutual of Omaha
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 16, 2022
    He was very nice and would not jump ahead to what ifs.
    Carol M Murray — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1568493476
    Education & Certifications

    AULTMAN HOSPITAL
    Doctor's Hosp Stark Cty Inc
    Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Walsh University (College)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Digiacomo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Digiacomo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Digiacomo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Digiacomo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Digiacomo works at Atrium Obstetrics/Gyncology Inc in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Digiacomo’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Digiacomo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Digiacomo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Digiacomo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Digiacomo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

