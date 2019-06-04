Dr. Peter Devito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Devito, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Devito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Peter M. Devito MD Inc.7600 Southern Blvd Ste 2, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 758-3985
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeVito is very knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate. He listens to what you have to say and always asks if you have any questions. His staff is friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Peter Devito, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1679549620
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devito has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.