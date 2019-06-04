Overview

Dr. Peter Devito, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Devito works at Peter M Devito MD FACS in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.