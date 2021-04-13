Dr. Peter Denoble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denoble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Denoble, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Denoble, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Paramus1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (973) 898-5999
-
2
Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Wayne2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste C, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 898-5999Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeNoble was excellent. He listens is very thorough very caring and very professional.
About Dr. Peter Denoble, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285947689
Education & Certifications
- St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, Ny
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Emory University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denoble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denoble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Denoble has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denoble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Denoble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Dr. Denoble accepts both online and phone scheduling for appointments.