Dr. Peter Denoble, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
17 years of experience
Dr. Peter Denoble, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Denoble works at Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Paramus in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Paramus
    1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-5999
    Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Wayne
    2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste C, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 898-5999
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Dupuytren's Contracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Bicep Repairs
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Broken Shoulder Blade
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneus Fracture
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Colles' Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Distal Radius Fracture
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Sprain
Femur Fracture
Fracture Care
Fractured Lower Leg
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hip Fracture
Hip Resurfacing
Joint Drainage
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Metatarsal Fracture
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Orthopedic Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Toe
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Pediatric Ankle Fractures
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Rotator Cuff Tear
Scapular Fracture
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Muscle Strain
Shoulder Resurfacing
Shoulder Sprain
Shoulder Stabilizations
Shoulder Tendinitis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tendon Injuries
Tibia Fracture
Toe Fractures
Wrist Pain
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr. DeNoble was excellent. He listens is very thorough very caring and very professional.
    Michelle Vnencak — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Denoble, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285947689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, Ny
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    • Montefiore Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Denoble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denoble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denoble has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denoble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denoble has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denoble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Denoble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denoble.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denoble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denoble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

