Overview

Dr. Peter Denoble, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Denoble works at Modern Orthopaedics of New Jersey - Paramus in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

