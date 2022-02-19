Dr. Peter Denk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Denk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Denk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Locations
GI Surgical Specialists13710 Metropolis Ave Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 313-7522
GI Surgical Specialists8340 Collier Blvd Ste 205, Naples, FL 34114 Directions (239) 313-7522
GI Surgical Specialists14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 415-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was to set up surgery for Achalasia ! Being that lee co hospitals were closed due to unvaccinated Idiots I had a 6 month wait but the good Dr. Got me into A Naples hosp. I had my surgery on Valentine’s Day ! I’m doing AMAZINGLY DUE TO HIS SKILLS!!
About Dr. Peter Denk, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Health System Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Gi Surgery Fellowship
- University Of South Florida General Surgery
- Univerisity Of South Florida General Surgery
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- General Surgery
Dr. Denk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denk has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denk speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Denk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denk.
