Dr. Peter Denk, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Denk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.

Dr. Denk works at Florida Hand Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GI Surgical Specialists
    13710 Metropolis Ave Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 313-7522
  2. 2
    GI Surgical Specialists
    8340 Collier Blvd Ste 205, Naples, FL 34114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 313-7522
  3. 3
    GI Surgical Specialists
    14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 415-2273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Pyloric Stenosis
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 19, 2022
    My visit was to set up surgery for Achalasia ! Being that lee co hospitals were closed due to unvaccinated Idiots I had a 6 month wait but the good Dr. Got me into A Naples hosp. I had my surgery on Valentine’s Day ! I’m doing AMAZINGLY DUE TO HIS SKILLS!!
    Creig Kob — Feb 19, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Denk, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1760553127
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Legacy Health System Endoscopic and Minimally Invasive Gi Surgery Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida General Surgery
    Internship
    • Univerisity Of South Florida General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin - Madison
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Denk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Denk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denk has seen patients for Pyloric Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Denk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
