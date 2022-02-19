Overview

Dr. Peter Denk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Denk works at Florida Hand Center in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pyloric Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.