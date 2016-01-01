Dr. Peter Demos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Demos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Demos, MD is a dermatologist in Springfield, MA. Dr. Demos completed a residency at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. He currently practices at Primary Care Associates and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Demos is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Northgate Medical Center125 Liberty St Ste 403, Springfield, MA 01103 Directions (413) 739-6611
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Peter Demos, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- McKennan Hosp
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Baystate Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
