Dr. Della Bella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
- 1 50 Upper Montclair Plz Ste 207, Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (917) 514-7979
Spectrum Services, New York, NY303 5th Ave Rm 1003, New York, NY 10016 Directions (917) 514-7979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful and kind man. Conservative with medications. Very knowledgeable and professional with a great manner with children.
About Dr. Peter Della Bella, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235329103
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Della Bella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Della Bella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Della Bella.
