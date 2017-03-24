Dr. Peter Dee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Dee, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Dee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Dee works at
Locations
-
1
Oahu Pain Care2228 Liliha St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 531-0022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dee?
I love dr dee and his staff very professional office is always clean and waiting room i walk in wait may be 5 to 10 min wait always taking very good care of his patients
About Dr. Peter Dee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1649347055
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dee works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.