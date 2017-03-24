Overview

Dr. Peter Dee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Dee works at Oahu Pain Care in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.