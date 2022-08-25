Dr. Peter Debry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Debry, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Debry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
Dr. Debry works at
Locations
Prestige Laser & Cataract Institute7190 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 825-2085
Nv Eye Surgery2390 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 852-5743
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am now 76 years old and for the past 20 years ophthalmologists have been telling me that I was a candidate for cataract surgery and shunt surgery to relieve glaucoma. My response was to postpone and delay it as much as I could. Recently, I agreed to these operations and included corrective lenses. The experience was so pleasant, pain and stress free that I am now very sorry that I delayed it for so long out of anxiety and fear. I can now see very clearly with near 20/20 vision and I no longer see the world through what seemed to be a sepia colored filter. Colors are vivid, vibrant and clear. I cannot give enough praise to Dr. DeBry for his professionalism, friendliness and attention to detail in his care of my eyes. He fully explained the procedures and answered all my questions. Although he was incredibly busy, I always felt that I was given his full attention for as long as it was required. I am wholeheartedly recommending Dr. DeBry to anyone interested.
About Dr. Peter Debry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- University Of Wisconsin-Ophthalmology Department
- University Hospital
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
