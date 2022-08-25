See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Peter Debry, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Debry, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (98)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Debry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute

Dr. Debry works at NV Eye Surgery in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
Dr. Tapan Shah, MD
10 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
Dr. Tigran Kostanyan, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
Dr. Eissa Hanna, MD
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Prestige Laser & Cataract Institute
    7190 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 825-2085
  2. 2
    Nv Eye Surgery
    2390 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 852-5743

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis
Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Blepharitis
Glaucoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debry?

    Aug 25, 2022
    I am now 76 years old and for the past 20 years ophthalmologists have been telling me that I was a candidate for cataract surgery and shunt surgery to relieve glaucoma. My response was to postpone and delay it as much as I could. Recently, I agreed to these operations and included corrective lenses. The experience was so pleasant, pain and stress free that I am now very sorry that I delayed it for so long out of anxiety and fear. I can now see very clearly with near 20/20 vision and I no longer see the world through what seemed to be a sepia colored filter. Colors are vivid, vibrant and clear. I cannot give enough praise to Dr. DeBry for his professionalism, friendliness and attention to detail in his care of my eyes. He fully explained the procedures and answered all my questions. Although he was incredibly busy, I always felt that I was given his full attention for as long as it was required. I am wholeheartedly recommending Dr. DeBry to anyone interested.
    Louis F Latilla — Aug 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Debry, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Debry, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debry to family and friends

    Dr. Debry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Debry, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Debry, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831137991
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wisconsin-Ophthalmology Department
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Debry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debry has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Blepharitis and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Debry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Debry, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.