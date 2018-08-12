Dr. Peter Darwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Darwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Darwin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Darwin works at
Locations
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-8729Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Baltimore Washington Medical Center Inc.301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4656
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Darwin demonstrates high integrity and concern for patients, especially in comparison with other area GI’s (including GI’s in U of MD’s network). We have recently experienced no response from him after multiple attempts, and past difficulty scheduling- under very time sensitive constraints. (These experiences may be result of poor office staffing and excessive patients needing care, in comparison with good GI doctors available). Take note U of MD.
About Dr. Peter Darwin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1649231481
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darwin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darwin has seen patients for Pancreatitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Darwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.