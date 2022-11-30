Dr. Peter Daly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Daly, MD
Dr. Peter Daly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eagan, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Mayo Med School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Regina Hospital.
Summit Orthopedics: Eagan Clinic2620 Eagan Woods Dr, Eagan, MN 55121 Directions (651) 968-5201
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Regina Hospital
Dr. Daly is great! He gave me great information, clearly outlined my options, and we mutually decided on a course of action. Great bedside manner and I have highly recommended him to others. His physicians assistant, I don't recall her name, but she was terrific as well.
- Mass Genl Hospital Harvard Med School
- Mayo Clin Mayo Grad School Med
- Mayo Med School
- University of Notre Dame- South Bend, Indiana
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
