Dr. Peter Daloni, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Daloni, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hermitage, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center, UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Daloni works at
Locations
Urology Center Inc.2400 Highland Rd, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 983-1611
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to and takes time to explain. He is highly recommended.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daloni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daloni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daloni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daloni has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daloni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Daloni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daloni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daloni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daloni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.