Dr. Peter D'Addario, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. D'Addario works at BRISTOL HOSPITAL in Bristol, CT with other offices in Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.