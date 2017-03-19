See All Otolaryngologists in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Peter Czako, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Czako, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Czako, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Czako works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Office Building
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-8180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Czako?

    Mar 19, 2017
    Dr.Czako removed my thyroid due to thyroid cancer in the summer of 2015. Not only did he explain everything so I was comfortable, he did an exceptional job...no complications and based on my follow up scans, he got every bit of thyroid possible to surgically remove. I would definitely recommend him.
    Terra — Mar 19, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Czako, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Czako, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Czako to family and friends

    Dr. Czako's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Czako

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Czako, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Czako, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275621328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Internship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Czako, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Czako has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Czako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Czako works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Czako’s profile.

    Dr. Czako has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Czako. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czako.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Czako, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Czako appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Czako, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.