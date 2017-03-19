Overview

Dr. Peter Czako, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Czako works at Royal Oak Surgical in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.