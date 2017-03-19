Dr. Peter Czako, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Czako is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Czako, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Czako, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Medical Office Building3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 205, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 551-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Czako removed my thyroid due to thyroid cancer in the summer of 2015. Not only did he explain everything so I was comfortable, he did an exceptional job...no complications and based on my follow up scans, he got every bit of thyroid possible to surgically remove. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Czako, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Wayne State Univ Som
- University of Michigan
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czako has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czako accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czako has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czako has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czako on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Czako speaks Hungarian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Czako. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czako.
