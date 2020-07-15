Dr. Crapanzano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Locations
Andre Sagrera Cuartas Phd LLC671 River Highlands Blvd Ste 8, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 624-2942
Omega Diagnostics Laboratory-covington Clinic71338 Highway 21 Ste 101, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 624-2942
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Crapanzano was one of the most thorough MDs I've ever seen. He spent quite a bit of time making sure he understood my issues, put me at ease, and explained every detail of his plan of care and what I could expect. He took all the time needed to understand the issues I was facing and made me feel confident in his expertise. I'm happy to refer him and will continue to see him.
About Dr. Peter Crapanzano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crapanzano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crapanzano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Crapanzano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crapanzano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crapanzano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crapanzano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.