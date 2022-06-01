Dr. Peter Crane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Crane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Crane, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Crane works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CJW Pain Management Clinic, Neurosurgical Associates1445 Johnston Willis Dr Ste B, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 267-6820
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crane?
I have been Dr. Crane's patient! He is always willing to listen and goes over your chart each visit. He is an outstanding pain management doctor. I would highly recommend him, as well as his staff, including the receptionist to anyone. They are amazing. Very quick go return calls, no matter what! Thank you Dr. Crane and everyone at CJW Pain Management!
About Dr. Peter Crane, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1730134362
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- St Agnes HealthCare
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crane accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crane works at
Dr. Crane has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.