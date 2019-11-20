Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotsirilos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.
Locations
Peter Cotsirilos MD930 Alhambra Blvd Ste 280, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 792-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cots is a really good psychiatrist. He’s very informative and he knows what he’s doing. One of many things I like about having Dr. Cots as my psychiatrist is that he’s a really good listener. Right when I first met Dr. Cots I knew he was going to be a great psychiatrist! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235378621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotsirilos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotsirilos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotsirilos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotsirilos has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotsirilos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotsirilos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotsirilos.
