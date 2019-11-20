See All Psychiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Cotsirilos works at Peter Cotsirilos, MD in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Cotsirilos MD
    930 Alhambra Blvd Ste 280, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 792-9596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Bipolar Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 20, 2019
    Dr Cots is a really good psychiatrist. He’s very informative and he knows what he’s doing. One of many things I like about having Dr. Cots as my psychiatrist is that he’s a really good listener. Right when I first met Dr. Cots I knew he was going to be a great psychiatrist! I highly recommend him!
    Nov 20, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235378621
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Cotsirilos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotsirilos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cotsirilos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cotsirilos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cotsirilos works at Peter Cotsirilos, MD in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cotsirilos’s profile.

    Dr. Cotsirilos has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotsirilos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotsirilos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotsirilos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotsirilos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotsirilos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

