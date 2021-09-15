Dr. Cote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Cote, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Cote, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Cote works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Healthcare3003 W Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53209 Directions (414) 352-3100
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cote?
Absolutely everything made a great new patient visit so thankyou very much
About Dr. Peter Cote, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1700240751
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cote accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cote works at
Dr. Cote has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cote.
