Dr. Corda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Corda, DO
Dr. Peter Corda, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Williamstown, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Professional Pain Management and Associates2007 N Black Horse Pike, Williamstown, NJ 08094 Directions
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Dr. Corda is the reason that I am able to have any semblance of a life without constant excruciating pain for the past 19 yrs. He is kind, caring, compassionate & extremely knowledgeable about different options to resolving the problems I was facing, crushed nerves C1-C7. He always tries to take the least invasive care decision possible, while preparing me for the time when a more definitive procedure is necessary. Dr. Corda has relationships with the TOP doctors needed to coordinate that care.
- Anesthesiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1861477192
- Jefferson Hospital NJ
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Corda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Corda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.