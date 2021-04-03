Overview

Dr. Peter Copsis, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Union and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Copsis works at Tryon Medical Partners Waverly in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.