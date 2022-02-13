See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Haverhill, MA
Dr. Peter Connolly, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Connolly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Connolly works at Mitchell J Wachtel, DPM in Haverhill, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital
    145 Ward Hill Ave, Haverhill, MA 01835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 372-8000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 13, 2022
    Excellent care Explained everything clearly Felt like I was the only patient yhere
    B. Banner — Feb 13, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Connolly, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1376534909
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Connolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Connolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Connolly works at Mitchell J Wachtel, DPM in Haverhill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Connolly’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Connolly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Connolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Connolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Connolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

