See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Peter Collori, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Collori, MD

Psychiatry
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Collori, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They completed their residency with Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Psychiatry

Dr. Collori works at Peter Collori, MD, Inc. in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peter Collori, MD, Inc.
    7192 Kalanianaole Hwy Ste D204B, Honolulu, HI 96825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 371-4670
    Monday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    5:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    4:00pm - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phobia
Personality Disorders
Anxiety
Phobia
Personality Disorders
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Collori?

    Mar 10, 2018
    I started seeing Dr. Collori to work on some issues that were affecting my parenting. Chose him because he accepts quest and participates in Online care. Turns out I lucked out. He is a great professional, very helpful, insightful, and caring. Highly recommended.
    — Mar 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Collori, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Collori, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Collori to family and friends

    Dr. Collori's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Collori

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Collori, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Collori, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336242791
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Hi-J A Burns Sch Med, Psychiatry
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Collori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Collori has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collori works at Peter Collori, MD, Inc. in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Collori’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Collori. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Collori, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.