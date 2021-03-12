Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colegrove is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD
Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD is an Urology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
- Evanston Hospital
Dr. Colegrove met me on time, clearly explained all items related to my condition and options. He got me through a difficult medical procedure and ensured the test results were delivered on time. I did have to prompt him for a follow-up call, but that was efficient and mostly informative. In all, I felt he is a competent professional who gave me good care, though was a little clipped at times.
About Dr. Peter Colegrove, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- University of Arizona
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Urology
Dr. Colegrove has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colegrove accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colegrove has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colegrove has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colegrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Colegrove. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colegrove.
