Dr. Peter Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Albany Medical Center Obstetrics and Gynecology391 Myrtle Ave Ste 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-4942
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
I had doctor cole almost my whole pregnancy with my daughter I’ve never seen a doctor care so much about there job and explain things rather than just telling me what’s going on and leaving it at that. He did my emergency C-section and after kept checking on me to ensure I was doing alright. He’s truly an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Peter Cole, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740364678
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.