Dr. Peter Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Cole, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Cole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 596-6231Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?
About Dr. Peter Cole, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1376553057
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.