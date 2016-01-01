Overview

Dr. Peter Cole, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Acute Lymphoid Leukemia and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

