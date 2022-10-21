Overview

Dr. Peter Cobb, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from State University Of New York Buffalo and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Cobb works at StoneCrest Family Physicians in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.