Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Overview

Dr. Peter Claybour, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Towson, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins University Affiliated Hospitals

Dr. Claybour works at Main Street Pediatrics Towson in Towson, MD with other offices in Owings Mills, MD.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Street Pediatrics-Towson
    849 Fairmount Ave Ste 100A, Towson, MD 21286
  2. 2
    Main Street Pediatrics
    10084 Reisterstown Rd Ste 200, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fever
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 23, 2018
    Dr. Claybour has far exceeded our expectations in the care of our sons. He is kind, gentle, FUNNY, and all around a great Man! One time, I was feeling defeated with my child's behavior during an appt and he took extra time out to assure me that what I was going through was normal, and praised me for addressing the issue the way I did. He not only provides amazing care for our kids, he provides sincere emotional support for us parents as well. Great at answering emails as well! We LOVE him!
    Laurie L in Bel Air, MD — May 23, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Claybour, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, French
    1578617825
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Johns Hopkins University Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Claybour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Claybour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Claybour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Claybour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Claybour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

