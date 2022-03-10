Overview

Dr. Peter Citron, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine, Buffalo, N.Y.|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Citron works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

