Dr. Peter Chung, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Chung, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Clara, CA. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Chung & Cantwell Mds1470 Halford Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95051 Directions (408) 247-0099
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hellow dr. Chung hw r u? This Abdulrahman Ali last 6 month I did treatment with u I'm so very happy for that moment I Came for b1 b2 visa period again some problm in my skin .so again I want treatment with u. I want appointment date on any b4 10th nov 2016 I'm waiting for u r reply. Nw I'm India I need appointment letter my email id ar. abdulbabu@gmail.com or what's app no +16692928200 pls (notes: my friend show to u before appointment letter)
About Dr. Peter Chung, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1720083694
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
