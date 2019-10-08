Overview

Dr. Peter Chu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Chu works at Flushing Hospital Mental Health in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.