Dr. Peter Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Chu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Flushing Hospital Mental Health14601 45th Ave Ste 310, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5562
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5562
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He cares about his patients and is conscientious in prescribing medications. He is personable and not arrogant as some psychiatrists can be. The only complaint I have is that he doesn't really spend that much time with the patient, mainly prescribes meds.
About Dr. Peter Chu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
