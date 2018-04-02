Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chioros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Chioros works at
Locations
-
1
Northshore Orthopaedic & Spine Institute - Swedish Hospital5215 N California Ave Ste 804, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 878-8200
- 2 6140 N Cicero Ave, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 907-7750
-
3
Northshore Neurological Institute - Swedish Hospital Chicago Brain & Spine Institute5115 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (773) 907-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chioros?
I've been seeing Dr. Chioros intermittently as needed for almost 10 years. He actually remembers me and details of my life even when 3 years go by between visits. This underlines the fact that he really listens when you speak to him, never rushes you and gives excellent recommendations and care. He has treated my plantar fasciitis with great results and the entire procedure of making, fitting and insurance approval of getting orthotics went off without a hitch. His staff is also great.
About Dr. Peter Chioros, DPM
- Podiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1457302986
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chioros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chioros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chioros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chioros works at
Dr. Chioros has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chioros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chioros speaks Greek.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chioros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chioros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chioros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chioros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.