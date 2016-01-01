Dr. Peter Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cheung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Cheung, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Cheung works at
Locations
Nephrology Associates, P.A.1750 Elm St Ste 201C, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 641-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Catholic Medical Center
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Cheung, MD
- Nephrology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861480162
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Indiana University
- Indiana University
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
