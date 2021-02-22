Overview

Dr. Peter Cheung, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Yuma, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Yuma Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cheung works at PETER & MELANIE CHEUNG INC in Yuma, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.