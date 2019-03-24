Overview

Dr. Peter Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at HMS Medical Group in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.