Dr. Peter Chang Sing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Chang Sing, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health St. Helena, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Peter Chang-sing MD500 Doyle Park Dr Ste 302, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions (707) 573-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Adventist Health St. Helena
- Adventist Health Ukiah Valley
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This doctor is the best. He is also the top person for electrophysiology. Vast experience. When you get to know him he is a very warm and compassionate person who takes his work very seriously. Your welfare is his top concern. Sometimes there are staff issues, but over 25years we both have found it easy to work with the staff if you have a good attitude. He has kept me alive for a very long time and is now doing the same for my husband.
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Chang Sing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang Sing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang Sing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang Sing has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang Sing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang Sing speaks Mandarin.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang Sing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang Sing.
