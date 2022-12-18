See All Ophthalmologists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Peter Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (115)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital|Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution (MERSI) in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Macular Edema and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution
    1440 Main St Ste 201, Waltham, MA 02451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 891-6377
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Peter Lou M D PC
    10 Hawthorne Pl Ste 106, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-0955
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Retina Consultants of Worcester
    63 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 831-0517
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Mount Auburn Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endophthalmitis
Macular Edema
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Endophthalmitis
Macular Edema
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Retinal Necrosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anti-VEGF Therapy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Birdshot Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cat Scratch Disease Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Coats' Disease Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cytomegaloviral Retinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exudative Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Fluorscein Angiography Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hollenhorst Plaque Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Intravitreal Injection Chevron Icon
Lattice Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Meibomian Gland Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Multifocal Choroiditis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Ocular Cicatricial Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optical Coherence Tomography Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photophobia Chevron Icon
Pigmentary Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Premium Intraocular Lens Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Punctate Inner Choroidopathy Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Pigment Epithelium (RPE) Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Seronegative Spondyloarthropathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Ophthalmia Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Traction Detachment of Retina Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Martin's Point
    • Massachusetts Group Insurance Commission (GIC)
    • Medicare
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?

    Dec 18, 2022
    From the moment of my first visit I had no doubt of Dr. Chang's competency & aptitude. He was easy to talk to & his responses to my questions were straightforward & easy to understand. He is a self- confessed "eye nerd" which is exactly what I needed! I could not be happier with my new lenses after cataract surgery complicated by Macular Degeneration. Dr. Chang is one of the most knowledgeable & talented doctors I have ever met. I would wholeheartedly recommend him to anyone!
    Joan E Miller — Dec 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Peter Chang, MD
    About Dr. Peter Chang, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1801107859
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Illinois Eye &amp; Ear Infirmary|Illinois Eye &amp;amp; Ear Infirmary|Massachusetts Eye Research &amp;amp; Surgery Insitution|Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution|Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution (MERSI)|Massachusetts
    Residency
    • New York Eye And Ear Infirmary
    Internship
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital|Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Macular Edema and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

