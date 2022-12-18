Overview

Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital|Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Medicine/Va Hospital and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Massachusetts General Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at Massachusetts Eye Research and Surgery Institution (MERSI) in Waltham, MA with other offices in Boston, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Macular Edema and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.