Dr. Peter Chang, MD

Urologic Oncology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Chang, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Chang works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Surgery
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 430-6944

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Dr Chang performed my robotic prostate enucleation. Prior to the procedure he explained everything clearly and was quite patient with my questions and concerns. He made a point of seeing me as I was being prepped, addressing my concerns. The procedure went well and achieved all I hoped for. I learned he is highly regarded by his colleagues; my experience more than confirms that regard.
    Ed B — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Chang, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • English, Mandarin
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Stanford University
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Chang’s profile.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

