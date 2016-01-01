Overview

Dr. Peter Chan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Chan works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.