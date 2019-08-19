Dr. Peter Chaille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Chaille, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Chaille, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Lagrange Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Locations
Parkview Heart Institute11108 Parkview Circle Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-5700Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Parkview Noble Hospital401 N Sawyer Rd, Kendallville, IN 46755 Directions (260) 266-5700
Parkview Hospital Inc.2200 Randallia Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-4000
Parkview Hospital2231 Carew St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 266-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Noble Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chaille performed my mother’s catheterization when she was admitted with a CAS. He was extremely thorough, answered all of my family’s questions with clarity, and was one of the most affable surgeons I’ve ever met (pre and post-op). My mother has been making a speedy recovery, and I attribute that to both his skill set and the attention to detail throughout her stay. Thank you to the cardiology team and nursing staff at Parkview!
About Dr. Peter Chaille, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1841379872
Education & Certifications
- U of FL
- U of FL
- University of Florida
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaille has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaille accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaille has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiomegaly, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaille. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.