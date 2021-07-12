Dr. Peter Cha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cha, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Christ Hospital.
Dr. Cha works at
Locations
-
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
-
2
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine6480 Harrison Ave Ste 201, Cincinnati, OH 45247 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cha?
Dr. Cha is a very talented, gifted orthopedic surgeon. He has a compassionate manner and takes time to listen, examine, order appropriate tests, diagnose your problem, and explain the treatment plan. His office runs very smoothly and everything is scheduled quickly and seamlessly. You are not left in doubt about what hapens next, who you call, where you go, etc. In the past he has taken wonderful care of several of my family members and although I wish I wish didn't need his professional expertise now, i am grateful he is there to help me. I trust him completely.
About Dr. Peter Cha, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205826161
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cha accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha works at
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Impingement Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.