Dr. Peter Cawley, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Cawley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Dr. Cawley works at
Locations
Geisinger-community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 703-4830Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Allied Services Rehabilitation Hospital475 Morgan Hwy, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 961-2105
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Cawley, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1679668214
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
