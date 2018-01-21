Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.
Dr. Cataldo works at
Colon and Rectal Surgery111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Directions (802) 847-2232Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- University Of Vermont Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Cataldo is patient, kind, honest and has a wonderful bedside manner. He is conservative, yet swift in making a recommendation, be it surgery or not. Many surgeons have a reputation of “cutting to cure”, but Dr. Cataldo takes a holistic approach, and considers all options, while putting himself in the shoes of his patients. All of my office visits with him have been positive, and a recent procedure was done precisely and in a timely fashion before things got worse. The best, hands down!
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Baystate Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cataldo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cataldo works at
Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.
