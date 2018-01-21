See All General Surgeons in Burlington, VT
Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, VT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Vermont Medical Center.

Dr. Cataldo works at UVM Medical Center Urology in Burlington, VT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Surgery
    111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (802) 847-2232
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Of Vermont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2018
    Dr. Cataldo is patient, kind, honest and has a wonderful bedside manner. He is conservative, yet swift in making a recommendation, be it surgery or not. Many surgeons have a reputation of “cutting to cure”, but Dr. Cataldo takes a holistic approach, and considers all options, while putting himself in the shoes of his patients. All of my office visits with him have been positive, and a recent procedure was done precisely and in a timely fashion before things got worse. The best, hands down!
    — Jan 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD
    About Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487673992
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baystate Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Cataldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cataldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cataldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cataldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cataldo works at UVM Medical Center Urology in Burlington, VT. View the full address on Dr. Cataldo’s profile.

    Dr. Cataldo has seen patients for Anal and Rectal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cataldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cataldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cataldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cataldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cataldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

