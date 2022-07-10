Dr. Peter Catalano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Catalano, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Catalano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Locations
SMG Otolaryngology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center736 Cambridge St, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 789-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Catalano and his team specially Dr. Gopu were exceptionally great and patient when explaining my treatment plan and answering my questions. My sinus surgery went great and thanks to Dr. Gopu for answering all my concerning question that I had afterward. She and Dr. Catalano made my recovery a speedy one. She had an excellent approach and come demeanor that had made me at ease when I was under their care. Thanks again and I highly recommend them to my friends and family.
About Dr. Peter Catalano, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1912091000
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catalano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catalano has seen patients for Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catalano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catalano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catalano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.