Dr. Peter Catalano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Catalano works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.