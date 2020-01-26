Dr. Peter Castillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Castillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Castillo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College M D |Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara M D and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Contra Costa Regional Medical Center, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Washington Hospital.
To Be Primary Care15215 National Ave Ste 104, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (925) 246-2859Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Washington Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Today I had the opportunity to spend the day with Dr Castillo in his office for his DiVa / "O" shot training opportunity in Los Gatos, CA. Absolutely fantastic learning environment with the ability to see him in patient treatment while he reviewed the data/research he has been involved with in an industry which needs to be made more available to more of us providing women's wellness care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164521035
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery - Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Obstetrics and Gynecology - St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ
- New York Medical College M D |Universidad Aut noma de Guadalajara M D
Dr. Castillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castillo works at
Dr. Castillo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Castillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.