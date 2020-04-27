See All Neurologists in Palo Alto, CA
Dr. Peter Cassini, MD

Neurology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Cassini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Cassini works at Palo Alto Neurology in Palo Alto, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Neurology
    Palo Alto Neurology
    326 BRYANT ST, Palo Alto, CA 94301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 27, 2020
Excellent experience. An understanding and competent neurologist who gives you time. I never felt rushed.
Catherine Latta — Apr 27, 2020
About Dr. Peter Cassini, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326088501
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Cassini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cassini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cassini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cassini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cassini works at Palo Alto Neurology in Palo Alto, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cassini’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cassini. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cassini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cassini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cassini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

