Dr. Peter Casano IV, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Casano IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Merit Health River Oaks and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Casano IV works at
Locations
Neck and Head Surgical Group1038 River Oaks Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 932-5244
Greg Meekin Ent1201 31ST AVE, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 284-2177
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health River Oaks
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nice guy, knowledgeable. Staff was great. Surgery went well. Surgery center had great people.
About Dr. Peter Casano IV, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1134239171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casano IV has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casano IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casano IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casano IV works at
Dr. Casano IV has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Facial Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casano IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Casano IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casano IV.
