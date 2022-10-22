Overview

Dr. Peter Caruso, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Caruso works at Saint Luke's Neurology in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.