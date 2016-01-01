Dr. Peter Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Carter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Carter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical School and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Pediatric Partners, PA7301 W 133rd St Ste 102, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 382-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Carter, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Health Science Center
- University of Kansas Medical School
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
