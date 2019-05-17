Dr. Carolan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Carolan Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Carolan Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Carolan Jr works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-7622Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen him several times plus several procedures and love his staff, both his PA and assistant. They all care and he and his PA offer a lot of insight and ideas on combating my gastro issues.
About Dr. Peter Carolan Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1659407427
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carolan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carolan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carolan Jr has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carolan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carolan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carolan Jr.
