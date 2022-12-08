Dr. Peter Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Carney, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Carney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen.
Dr. Carney works at
Locations
Peter M. Carney M.d. PC244 Waterfall Dr, Elkhart, IN 46516 Directions (574) 389-7737
Cutting Edge Integrative Pain Centers1020 High Rd, Bremen, IN 46506 Directions (574) 546-2211Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under the care of Dr. Carney for many years to address an inoperable tailbone issue. He is always very understanding and listens to the details of my pain journey. I have been able to function somewhat normally after his treatment regimen when previous pain management specialists have failed. As my pain has migrated to other areas, I have always been heard by Dr. Carney to have the specific ailment targeted for relief. I have full confidence in his decades of experience and highly recommend him to anyone who has suffered chronic pain that has not been adequately addressed.
About Dr. Peter Carney, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1174516496
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.